Welcome to the magnificent North Fork Lewis River Valley in Southwest Washington. Enjoy this beautiful area on the following pages. Originating on the western slopes of Mt. Adams, the river passes through Swift, Yale, and Merwin dams on the way to its confluence with the Columbia River. There are many opportunities for recreation, including fishing for kokanee, steelhead, coho, and chinook salmon. The moderate climate and ample rainfall support lush vegetation and beautiful gardens. The history of the area is interesting and colorful. For comprehensive information about the Lewis River Valley, including recreation facilities, provisions, lodging and cheap hotels, fees and permits go to Lewis River Valley. I hope you enjoy your visit to LewisRiver.com If you have any suggestions or contributions to make for this website I'd be glad to hear from you. noel@lewisriver.com.

Lewis River hydro projects receive federal licenses - 07/24/08

Click here for the PacifiCorp Lewis River Dams Settlement Agreement.

Fish First - Restoring Fish Runs

As part of the alternative collaborative approach to relicensing the hydroelectric projects on the Lewis River, the parties negotiated an agreement concerning the charging of fees at PacifiCorp's Lewis River Recreation Facilities and a fee agreement at PacifiCorp's undeveloped lands associated with Merwin, Yale and Swift No. 1 projects. For pictures and more information click here.

High flow in the North Fork Lewis River on February 6, 1996 was 85000 cfs.

